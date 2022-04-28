 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis police captain accused of working side job while on duty

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police captain was issued a summons this week after authorities alleged he had worked a secondary job while also on the police department clock. 

Michael Deeba, 56, was charged Wednesday with stealing $750 or more, which is a Class D felony. A police investigation concluded that for nearly two years, from April 2019 to March 2021, Deeba had worked for Chemline Inc., without getting department approval. Charging documents say that on 46 occasions, Deeba's work at Chemline overlapped with his city police hours. The overlap amounted to 83 hours and totaled $4,612.97 of pay "stolen by the defendant" from the city, according to the probable cause statement.

On Thursday police said Deeba remained employed with the department. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His next court date is set for May 25.

