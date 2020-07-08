St. Louis police captain charged with double-dipping amounting to nearly $6,000

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police captain was charged Tuesday with double-dipping on work hours valued at nearly $6,000.

Perri A. Johnson, 53, is facing a felony count of stealing and three misdemeanor counts of stealing.

Charges say that from June 2018 to August 2019, Johnson's work for the police department overlapped with his part-time security guard work for Spire; St. Louis University; Osborn Barr, a downtown public relations firm; as well as a non-work trip to Washington, D.C.

Charges say Johnson was paid $4,896 for more than 114 hours that overlapped with his Spire security job between June 20, 2018, and July 23, 2019.

Three times between May and June of 2019, a dozen of Johnson's work hours overlapped with hours he was on duty at St. Louis University, totaling $516 paid by the department, charges say.

Once in July 2019, more than three hours of work time overlapped with his security job at Osborn Barr, amounting to about $140 taken from the police department, charges say.

And in August 2019, Johnson earned about $344 over eight hours while on a personal trip to Washington, charges say.