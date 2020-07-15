St. Louis police chief gives OK for first round of officer body cameras

The St. Louis Police Officers Association, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, has asked to have a say in crafting those policies. Jay Schroeder, president of the association, told the Post-Dispatch earlier that union members who are part of a joint management-union committee that was briefed on the plans agreed to a "90-day trial period" after which "we'll reevaluate it."

According to the contract, Utility Associates will supply officers with a BodyWorn camera and mount, a holster activation sensor and a Bluetooth wrist/belt trigger to control the camera. About 200 police vehicles also will be equipped with dash camera and a camera that records what is happening in the back seat of the patrol car.

The holster sensor activates a recording when an officer removes the gun from its holster. The camera can also capture what happened two minutes before the gun was pulled.

The cameras can be configured to be used in a variety of ways, said Kristen Jaynes of Utility.