St. Louis police Chief John Hayden announces he will retire in February

Hayden was appointed by former Mayor Lyda Krewson in December 2017 to lead the department's about 1,200 officers. Former police Chief Sam Dotson had retired months earlier on her first day in office.

Hayden won the job after a nationwide search, months of deliberation, the formation of a citizen advisory committee and a series of forums to gather public feedback.

Before becoming chief, he was commander of the North Patrol Division, oversaw the department's Internal Affairs division and served in the Vice and Narcotics Division, Detective Unit and the Police Academy. He also served as an aide to former Chief Joe Mokwa.

In 2017 forums where Hayden made his case to become chief, Hayden emphasized his deep knowledge of St. Louis and said he hoped to improve community relationships and hold officers accountable for misconduct if he were chosen.

But Hayden has not had a peaceful tenure. Under his leadership, St. Louis police have weathered major tragedies and scandals, a pandemic and a record-breaking 2020 homicide surge, mirroring rising violent crime rates across the country last year.

Major events have included:

• The fatal shooting of St. Louis police Officer Katlyn Alix by a fellow officer, Nathaniel Hendren, in January 2019. Hendren pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter and admitted that he shot Alix in a Russian roulette-style game at his apartment while he was on duty.

• Hayden said the department responded to 130 local protests following a national call for police reform after the death in 2020 of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. The most violent night on June 1 culminated in looters shooting four St. Louis police officers and killing David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain working security at a pawn shop. After the shootings the department's union, the St. Louis Police Officers Association, issued a public letter that they had lost confidence in Hayden’s leadership.

• The death of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon in the line of duty in August 2020. Bohannon, 29, was responding to a shooting call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he was shot by a man barricaded in a home. Hayden called Bohannon the “epitome of a great officer."

Hayden said Wednesday

Hayden lobbied the Missouri Legislature to remove the requirement that St. Louis police officers live in the city, which he argued was a barrier to officer recruitment and retention. In September 2020, Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law that lifted the requirement for St. Louis police and firefighters until at least 2023.

The city's homicide rate last year was the highest on record, topping at least the past 50 years amid a national surge in violent crime in large U.S. cities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayden called the summer of 2020 “more demanding than I’ve seen as a St. Louis police officer in 33½ years.” So far in 2021, homicides have returned to slightly below pre-pandemic levels in the city. The homicide clearance rate last year was around 30%, about half the national average.

Hayden championed a policing strategy soon dubbed "Hayden's rectangles." The strategy focused police attention on a broad area in north St. Louis, roughly in the shape of a rectangle, that Hayden said was responsible for the majority of the city’s homicides, carjackings and other acts of violence. In 2018, he announced an expansion of the strategy to two areas, targeting downtown and a section around Cherokee Street.

The strategy came under scrutiny for a lack of accurate data supporting the selection of the areas, and did not create significant improvement in the city's homicide rate.

More recently Hayden changed the "rectangles" approach to focus on what he called "mission zones," smaller areas of increased enforcement that can be changed more quickly in response to upticks in crime.

Overall, the city's average annual violent crime fell about 5% and property crime dropped about 6% during Hayden's first three full years as chief, compared with the three years prior to his appointment, according to department statistics.

Homicide clearance rates have remained relatively low during Hayden's tenure, ranging from about 30% to 45% of cases considered cleared by arrest or death of a suspect.

Hayden's announcement comes a little more than a month after the resignation of St. Louis County Chief Mary Barton. Barton left St. Louis County on July 30 after 15 months leading that department. Barton accepted a $290,000 payout to settle a discrimination complaint she filed against the county.

St. Louis Mayor Jones announced Wednesday she will conduct a nationwide search that will include local candidates to fill the chief role. She said the process will include an online resident survey and public input sessions in October.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.