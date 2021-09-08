St. Louis police Chief John Hayden to announce retirement

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is expected to announce his retirement today, according to police and city sources.
Hayden has served as chief of the state's second largest police force leading about 1,200 officers for just under four years. He worked his way up the department ranks over 34 years with St. Louis police.
Hayden was appointed as chief by former Mayor Lyda Krewson in December 2017 after former police Chief Sam Dotson retired on her first day in office.
Krewson's administration eventually hired Hayden after a nationwide search, months of deliberation, the formation of a citizen advisory committee and a series of forums to gather public feedback.
Before becoming chief, he was commander of the North Patrol Division and oversaw the department's Internal Affairs division.
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a news release Wednesday that she will join Hayden for a "major announcement" at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom, who will be tasked with leading the search for a successor, will also be in attendance.
Sources tell the Post-Dispatch that Hayden's departure will not be immediate on Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.