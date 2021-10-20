St. Louis police converge on Confluence Academy as multiple fights break out

ST. LOUIS — Several students at Confluence Preparatory Academy downtown were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after multiple fights broke out on campus, police said.

Two people, security on staff at the charter high school, were taken to a hospital with injuries. Police could not say how serious their injuries were. No students were reported to be seriously hurt.

No weapons were involved, police said. About eight students were taken into police custody, Lt. Keith Barrett said.

Roughly two dozen police patrol cars responded to the school.

"Anytime you have a disturbance with a large number of people involved, you need to make sure everyone's is going to be handled safely," Barrett said. "We didn't know exactly what we had going on at the time, but the officers felt like they needed more assistance."

Officers were at the school Wednesday investigating a fight between a student and a staff member that allegedly occurred last week, Barrett said, when multiple fights broke out in the school cafeteria.

"There were countless numbers of students involved in a physical altercation with each other," Barrett said. "During that process of trying to break it up, some security officers sustained injuries."