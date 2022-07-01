St. Louis police discover homicide victim in street in Compton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers on their way to another call early Friday happened upon a man in the street who had been shot to death in the Compton Heights neighborhood.

About 1 a.m. Friday, officers were driving by the 3500 block of Russell Boulevard and saw a man on the ground, next to a vehicle that was parked at the curb.

He had been shot in the back of the head, police said, and died at the scene. Police don't know his name.

Police said they have no suspects.

