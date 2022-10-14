St. Louis police find more than 20 stolen vehicles during raid of Dogtown 'chop shop'

ST. LOUIS — Police discovered more than 20 stolen vehicles on Wednesday morning during a raid of a suspected "chop shop" in a Dogtown home.

Officers searched the residence around 7:30 a.m. and said they found 20 stolen and suspected stolen motorcycles, a suspected stolen camper and a suspected stolen van.

In addition, detectives said they also found a sawed-off shotgun barrel and suspected drugs.

Police said they towed all the vehicles and are investigating.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the time of the raid, but was later released without being charged, police said.

The city's building inspector condemned the residence.