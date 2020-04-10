St. Louis police group blasts city official for giving masks to Schnucks

ST. LOUIS — A police group that represents black officers in St. Louis alleges that city Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards diverted safety gear from medics and police officers last week when he sent thousands of surgical masks to the Schnucks grocery chain.
But the city said Friday that the 11,000 masks donated to help protect grocery clerks and other employees from the coronavirus weren't earmarked for police and fire, and that Schnucks will repay the city with even more masks.
"That helped Schnucks get over the hump until they could get their shipment," Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said Friday. "In return, Schnucks is now giving the city 23,000 masks."
Long said the Ethical Society of Police was wrong to claim that police and fire were shorted.
"Nobody in the city went without," Long said. "It's not like we robbed police and fire to give to Schnucks."
The claims are similar to ones made elsewhere as first responders, hospitals and others providing an essential service contend with a shortage of masks and accusations that they're being inappropriately distributed or otherwise misused.
The Ethical Society tweeted Thursday night that Edwards had given away masks to a "local business" that "could likely have mass produced their own masks." The group didn't name the company and says it doesn't blame it.
"Now public safety workers in the city are short of masks again," the group said. "Edwards likes to be seen as important, even at the expense of his public safety workers."
Edwards was not available for comment Friday. Long said he was addressing questions by the Post-Dispatch on Edwards' behalf.
Long said the donated surgical masks weren't originally earmarked for police and fire, but came instead from another supply that the city had "procured for itself."
"Schnucks was in a bind last week," Long explained. "They needed PPE (personal protective equipment) for their employees. Schnucks is a significant contributor to the Police Foundation and a big (supporter) to our officers."
Long said the city also considers grocery clerk and store employees to be essential as they are working through the coronavirus pandemic.
Long said the Ethical Society was wrong to imply that fire and police were left without necessary supplies.
Sgt. Heather Taylor, president of the Ethical Society, said officers on Friday "got a department-wide message that the department has limited supplies of PPE so that contradicts everything the city is saying."
"We are asking the city to not give away supplies when there is a shortage," Taylor said. "Let's be truthful."
A St. Louis police spokesman, Sgt. Keith Barrett, said in an email Friday that the department does not have a shortage of masks.
But Taylor said officers don't have enough surgical masks or goggles. "We had to order out of our own pocket to buy goggles," Taylor said of the Ethical Society. "We'd love to have N95 masks. Those are gold."
Long said equipment the city provides to police and firefighters comes from a state stockpile. A shipment of five pallets of PPE came in two weeks ago. Also, the fire chief has been buying some on his own, Long said. "We have armed our first responders with PPE," Long said.
Schnucks vice president of communications Erica Van Ross said the company found out April 3 that its supply wasn't coming in on time. It contacted several government agencies and businesses asking if any could lend them masks. "We heard many, many no's," from those whose supply wasn't good, but the city said yes, Van Ross said.
Van Ross said Schnucks own shipment of masks arrived late Tuesday, and Schnucks asked the city if they needed to be repaid that night. "They said we're good for now," Van Ross said. She said the agreement was then that they would be repaid at the end of the week.
Schnucks gave the city 7,000 KN95 masks and 6,000 surgical masks, 2,000 more than what the city had given Schnucks, she said. The KN95 are a better grade mask than the basic surgical masks the city had given Schnucks, she said.
Those were dropped off at Fire Department headquarters Friday, Van Ross said, adding that the grocer intends to provide the city with an additional 10,000 masks next week.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Story has been updated to say Schnucks dropped off masks at Fire Department headquarters.
