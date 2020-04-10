St. Louis police group blasts city official for giving masks to Schnucks

A St. Louis police spokesman, Sgt. Keith Barrett, said in an email Friday that the department does not have a shortage of masks.

But Taylor said officers don't have enough surgical masks or goggles. "We had to order out of our own pocket to buy goggles," Taylor said of the Ethical Society. "We'd love to have N95 masks. Those are gold."

Long said equipment the city provides to police and firefighters comes from a state stockpile. A shipment of five pallets of PPE came in two weeks ago. Also, the fire chief has been buying some on his own, Long said. "We have armed our first responders with PPE," Long said.

Schnucks vice president of communications Erica Van Ross said the company found out April 3 that its supply wasn't coming in on time. It contacted several government agencies and businesses asking if any could lend them masks. "We heard many, many no's," from those whose supply wasn't good, but the city said yes, Van Ross said.

Van Ross said Schnucks own shipment of masks arrived late Tuesday, and Schnucks asked the city if they needed to be repaid that night. "They said we're good for now," Van Ross said. She said the agreement was then that they would be repaid at the end of the week.