ST. LOUIS — The Ethical Society of Police is planning an event to give minority St. Louis-area police officers an outlet to address mental health challenges that come with both their jobs and their identities.

ESOP, known for supporting racial diversity and inclusion efforts and calling out racial bias in local police forces, will host the retreat June 30 to July 3, the group announced Friday.

"In addition to the stress and trauma associated with working in law enforcement, minority officers face the compounded toll of racism, marginalization and microaggressions within their departments as well as the communities they serve," the announcement reads.

ESOP emphasized that more police officers die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“The mental health of police officers is a matter of public safety,” said Lt Ray Rice, ESOP Board Member, in a written statement on the effort.

Mental health practitioners Dr. Marva Robinson and Dr. Keisha Ross will facilitate and provide therapeutic support during the event.

Robinson is a licensed clinical psychologist and a member of the St. Louis Association of Black Psychologists who has conducted workshops for other clinical psychologists on addressing community trauma, according to ESOP. Ross leads minority stress resilience groups, working with people of color focused on treating race-based stress and trauma.

The St. Louis Regional Business Council and TKC Holdings have signed on as the initial corporate sponsors for the event while ESOP continues to fundraise, according to the announcement.