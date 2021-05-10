 Skip to main content
St. Louis police ID man killed near his home in Dutchtown neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot to death last week near his home in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Korie Simmons, 33, was found dead just after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Gustine Avenue. He had been shot in the back.

Police had no suspects.

Simmons lived in the 3700 block of Gustine. 

Simmons is one of 69 homicide victims this year in St. Louis. Last year at the same time the city had 52 homicides.

