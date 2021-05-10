St. Louis police ID man killed near his home in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot to death last week near his home in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.
Korie Simmons, 33, was found dead just after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Gustine Avenue. He had been shot in the back.
Police had no suspects.
Simmons lived in the 3700 block of Gustine.
Simmons is one of 69 homicide victims this year in St. Louis. Last year at the same time the city had 52 homicides.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.