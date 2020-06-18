St. Louis police ID man shot by worker as he tried to force way into business

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the man shot this week by an employee of a St. Louis business after the man ran from police and into the business.

Terry Warren, 26, of the 3200 block of Texas Avenue in St. Louis, was shot in the shoulder after he “forced his way into the business” in the 3600 block of South Broadway on Tuesday, police said.

Police were previously looking for Warren to question him about a property damage case from June 22, 2019, an assault and property damage on May 25, and for an “unlawful exhibiting of a firearm” incident June 3.

Officers "were not involved in the shooting and were not injured in the incident," a police spokesman said. Warren was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Online court records do not indicate if Warren has an attorney.

