 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis police ID teens killed after Jeep rolled for almost a block in Dutchtown

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the two teenagers killed Thursday afternoon after their car rolled for almost a block and crashed into several other vehicles in Dutchtown.

Carlton Williams, 18, and Markquell Jackson, 17, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday on South Grand Boulevard near Taft Avenue.

The two teens were passengers in a Jeep that was speeding when it clipped the rear of a Nissan Pathfinder, which then struck a parked tractor trailer and crashed into another parked vehicle, police said.

The Jeep then lost control and rolled for nearly a block, crashing into about five parked cars before landing on its side on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace, police said.

People are also reading…

A person who saw the crash told police the Jeep's driver ran away from the area before officers arrived, according to a police report.

The other passengers in the Jeep, two men and a woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Williams lived in the 4600 block of Idaho Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News