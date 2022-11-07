St. Louis police ID teens killed after Jeep rolled for almost a block in Dutchtown

From staff reports
ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the two teenagers killed Thursday afternoon after their car rolled for almost a block and crashed into several other vehicles in Dutchtown.
Carlton Williams, 18, and Markquell Jackson, 17, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday on South Grand Boulevard near Taft Avenue.
The two teens were passengers in a Jeep that was speeding when it clipped the rear of a Nissan Pathfinder, which then struck a parked tractor trailer and crashed into another parked vehicle, police said.
The Jeep then lost control and rolled for nearly a block, crashing into about five parked cars before landing on its side on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace, police said.
A person who saw the crash told police the Jeep's driver ran away from the area before officers arrived, according to a police report.
The other passengers in the Jeep, two men and a woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Williams lived in the 4600 block of Idaho Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.
Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344
