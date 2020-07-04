St. Louis police identify 2-month-old boy as victim of February homicide; seek public's help in case

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a homicide victim from February as 2-month-old Jeremiah Williams and say they need the public's help solving the crime.

Police say the baby boy was found unresponsive about 1:20 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Bellerive Boulevard near Bellerive Park. Child abuse and homicide detectives investigated the case, police said.

Police said homicide detectives were notified June 26 that the boy's death was ruled a homicide based on autopsy results. Police said officers on July 1 arrested a man, 24, and presented the case to the Circuit Attorney's Office, which declined charges and asked police for additional evidence. The man arrested was then released.

A police spokeswoman Saturday would not identify the person arrested, saying the arrest report is a closed record despite the Sunshine Law's provision says one's arrest record is public 30 days after an arrest is made.

The spokeswoman, Officer Michelle Woodling, said police "always look for any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward if they have not already done so, as they could have valuable information relative to the incident."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call city homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

