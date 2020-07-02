St. Louis police identify 72-year-old man found dead in burning home

ST. LOUIS — A man found dead Sunday in a burning home has been identified as 72-year-old Charles Watkins, St. Louis police said Thursday.

Watkins, of the 4900 block of Thrush Avenue, was found about 5:20 a.m. Sunday after firefighters put out a fire at his home on Thrush.

Police are labeling the death a homicide but said they don't know who killed him. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

A woman was also found suffering from burns and was taken to a hospital. The home is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Homicide detectives, along with the bomb and arson unit, are investigating.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.