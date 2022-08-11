St. Louis police identify city inmate who died

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the inmate who died at a hospital after being found unresponsive in his jail cell.

Dennelle Johnson, 33, was found about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the City Justice Center, 200 South Tucker Boulevard.

Johnson was rushed to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall.

Wall said the Force Investigation Unit was told Johnson had a "medical emergency" and was found unresponsive. No additional details were released.

Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, commissioner for the Division of Corrections for St. Louis, could not be reached for comment.

Monte Chambers, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said the city was waiting word from the St. Louis Medical Examiner's office to know why Johnson died.

Wall said he didn't know why Johnson was detained at the jail, and Chambers said he would find out.