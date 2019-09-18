ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old woman who was found dead Sept. 7 has been identified.
The woman, Sparkle Maxie, was killed by gunfire in the O'Fallon neighborhood. Police released her name Wednesday.
Shortly after midnight Sept. 7, a pedestrian saw Maxie's body on the ground near North Newstead and Lee avenues and flagged down police. Maxie was pronounced dead at the scene.
There have been 144 homicides this year in St. Louis.
Police ask anyone with information on Maxie's death to call the homicide department directly at 314-444-5371 or the anonymous tip line CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.