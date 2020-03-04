St. Louis police identify human head found in 2018

ST. LOUIS — A human head found in a trash bin in the Baden neighborhood in 2018 was that of a missing Ferguson man, police said Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson.

Police haven't said if they have any suspects in Sanders' death. "This investigation is ongoing. We have nothing further to provide at this time," St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said in an email.

According to a "missing adult" flier from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sanders was 39 when he was last seen on Sept. 17, 2018. He was "last known to be in the area of Pamplin Avenue," and he was wearing all black clothing, the patrol said.

Nine days later, on the morning of Sept. 26, 2018, someone reported seeing a head in a trash bin in the 900 block of Canaan Avenue. Sanders' birthday was on Sept. 25.

Police said the remains were burned. Investigators from the Homicide Unit, Bomb and Arson and the Medical Examiner's Office went to the scene. Police weren't initially sure of the victim's age or gender.

Sanders' relatives could not be reached for comment Wednesday.