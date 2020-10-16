 Skip to main content
St. Louis police identify man found dead in alley, wrapped in blanket
St. Louis police identify man found dead in alley, wrapped in blanket

ST. LOUIS — The man whose body was found last weekend wrapped in a blanket in north St. Louis has been identified as Alvin Gilmore.

Gilmore, 55, was found dead in an alley in the 700 block of Bittner Street about 1 p.m. Saturday. Police are handling the case as a "suspicious sudden death."

Police have no suspects and did not say Friday how Gilmore died. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department, said Gilmore lived on Hall Street but police didn't know which hundred block.

The alley on Bittner is near Hall Street in the Baden neighborhood.

Police said those with information can call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

