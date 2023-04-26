ST. LOUIS — The dead man found wrapped in plastic Monday north of downtown has been identified as 62-year-old Michael Finocchiaro of St. Louis.

Police on Wednesday said the St. Louis medical examiner's office ruled Finocchiaro's death a homicide and later said he died from blunt force trauma to his head.

Officers were called just after 7:45 a.m. Monday to North 10th Street and Cass Avenue, in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood. The scene is about five blocks north of downtown. They found a body wrapped in plastic.

Finocchiaro lived in the 5400 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Louis.