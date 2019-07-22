ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the man found shot to death in St. Louis early Sunday.
The victim is Derrick Furlow, 41, of the the 5900 block of Saloma Avenue.
Police were notified about the gunfire at 5:10 a.m. Sunday through the department's Shot Spotter gunshot detection system. Police found Furlow on the parking lot in the 2700 block of Union Boulevard. He had been shot in the side.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Police on Monday said the city of St. Louis has had 110 homicides so far this year, compared to 100 the same time last year.