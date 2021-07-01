 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis police identify man killed in Columbus Square neighborhood
0 comments

St. Louis police identify man killed in Columbus Square neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed last month in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Leonardo Jackson.

Jackson lived in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.

He was gunned down in the 1300 block of North Ninth Street about 6:50 p.m. on June 23. 

Officers found him on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. 

Police said they had no suspects.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: International mud day gets a little messy

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports