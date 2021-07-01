St. Louis police identify man killed in Columbus Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed last month in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Leonardo Jackson.

Jackson lived in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.

He was gunned down in the 1300 block of North Ninth Street about 6:50 p.m. on June 23.

Officers found him on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said they had no suspects.