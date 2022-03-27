St. Louis police identify man killed in double shooting in Hyde Park

Updated at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Sunday identified a man killed early Saturday in a double shooting along Salisbury Street in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Revell Graham, 32, was fatally shot just after 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Salisbury, just west of Interstate 70. Police found Graham and a second victim, a 26-year-old man, upon responding to a call for a shooting.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene; the other victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not available Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

