St. Louis police identify man killed in Lewis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man killed last weekend in the Lewis Place neighborhood was identified by police Wednesday as 19-year-old Rashad Taylor of Hazelwood.

Taylor died after being shot in the 4400 block of Cook Avenue in St. Louis. He was found in the street about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police had no suspects.

Taylor lived in the 600 block of Holiday Avenue in Hazelwood.

The block of Cook Avenue where Taylor was found is in the Lewis Place neighborhood, where reported crime is down about 28% compared to the same six-month period a year ago.