 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis police identify man killed in Lewis Place neighborhood
0 comments

St. Louis police identify man killed in Lewis Place neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man killed last weekend in the Lewis Place neighborhood was identified by police Wednesday as 19-year-old Rashad Taylor of Hazelwood.

Taylor died after being shot in the 4400 block of Cook Avenue in St. Louis. He was found in the street about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police had no suspects.

Taylor lived in the 600 block of Holiday Avenue in Hazelwood.

The block of Cook Avenue where Taylor was found is in the Lewis Place neighborhood, where reported crime is down about 28% compared to the same six-month period a year ago.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony discuss how to increase vaccination rates in Missouri

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports