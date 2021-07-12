 Skip to main content
St. Louis police identify man killed in triple shooting at O'Fallon Park
St. Louis police identify man killed in triple shooting at O'Fallon Park

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man found dead last week in a vehicle in a triple shooting at O’Fallon Park.

Domonique McIntosh, 32, was gunned down Thursday afternoon in the 2000 block of Harris Avenue.

McIntosh's body was found in the vehicle and two other injured men were on the ground nearby. Police Chief John Hayden said at the time that one of the injured men was an apparent bystander.

McIntosh lived in the 4000 block of 25th Street.

Police said they had no suspects.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

