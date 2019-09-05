UPDATED at 5:20 p.m. with identification of man police fatally shot
ST. LOUIS — Police arresting a man for marijuana possession shot and killed him about 1 a.m. Thursday when he resisted arrest and tried to get a gun from his pocket, Police Chief John Hayden said.
Police identified the man Thursday afternoon as Cortez Shepherd, 28, of the 1900 block of 13th Street in St. Louis.
A 7-year-old girl who was in the car with the Shepherd saw him struggling with police and ran out of the car to her mother nearby, Hayden said. The girl was unhurt. Hayden didn't say if the girl witnessed the shooting. He also said he didn't know if the girl was Shepherd's daughter.
The fatal shooting happened about 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue.
Shepard was shot once in the chest, police said.
The shooting on Garfield marks the sixth time a police officer in St. Louis has fatally shot someone in 2019.
Also, this was the second fatal police shooting across the St. Louis metro area since Saturday, when a Richmond Heights police officer shot and killed a man near the Galleria shopping mall in the county.
Earlier Thursday, Hayden said officers in uniform were patrolling St. Louis in a two-man patrol car. They noticed a car parked on Garfield with several people around it. The area has a reputation for what Hayden called "heavy" drug activity.
Hayden did not identify the officers by name. One is 24 years old and has been on the force for two years. The other is 28 years old and has been an officer for three years.
After they saw people gathered around the car on Garfield, the officers went up to the car and talked to the driver.
“They noticed the occupant had marijuana on his lap,” Hayden said.
They asked him to get out of the car, but he refused, police say. The officers opened the car door and "removed" him from the car to arrest him, police said.
As police searched the man for his arrest, the younger officer alerted his partner that the suspect had a gun in his pocket. "A struggle then began as the suspect attempted to retrieve the firearm from his pocket," according to a written Police Department summary.
As the officers and the suspect struggled over the suspect's gun, the 28-year-old officer pulled his Taser and used it on the suspect. But the suspect kept struggling, police said.
Then, the 28-year-old officer pulled his department-issued handgun and fired one shot, hitting the suspect in the chest.
Police tried to perform first-aid at the scene, but the man was taken to a hospital and died.
The younger officer suffered a hand injury.
Police recovered a fully loaded revolver and marijuana.
Hayden met with reporters at the scene about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, after the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Asked if the suspect had pointed the gun at officers, Hayden told reporters: "So what I understand it was a struggle over the gun. I do not believe that he was able to get it out (of his pocket)."
Hayden said the officers tried to use the stun gun to get control.
"That tazing did not prevent the struggle from ensuing," Hayden said.
The area of Garfield where the shooting happened is west of Vandeventer Avenue and near Bishop PL Scott Avenue. It is in the Greater Ville neighborhood
"This is an area that is on the map, on the radar, as being heavily drug involved," Hayden said.
The chief said police have gotten many complaints from residents about drug sales in the area, and the police captain would have directed officers to patrol there in general.
Hayden didn't say how much marijuana the man was holding in his lap.
Last year, St. Louis aldermen reduced the fine for getting caught with less than 35 grams of marijuana to a maximum of $25. It used to be as high as $500. A suspect caught with more than that could still be prosecuted in state court. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declared last year, however, that she would not prosecute possession of marijuana cases if the amount was less than 100 grams.
The police department's Force Investigative Unit is investigating the shooting.
Chief Hayden provides an update on the officer-involved shooting in the 4000 block of Garfield. https://t.co/ykApElx22q— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 5, 2019
In the Greater Ville neighborhood, crime statistics for the last six months show that property crime is down slightly but violent crime is up, compared to the same six months last year.
The shooting was inside the so-called "Hayden's rectangle," which the chief has targeted for crime-reduction efforts due to high crime rates there. It is more of a trapezoidal area actually -- bordered by Goodfellow Boulevard to the west, Vandeventer Avenue to the east, Dr. Martin Luther King Drive to the south and West Florissant Avenue to the north.
The policing strategies used in the targeted area included cracking down on open-air drug markets, increased visibility in traffic patrols and ticketing, assistance from the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration, an increase in security cameras and license plate reading cameras, implementing some community programs to engage with residents and employing an anti-crime task force citywide.
The 3900 block of Garfield is mainly vacant lots, choked in weeds and dotted with trash bags and debris. A burned-out brick home has a handwritten sign on cardboard planted in front that says “no littering.” A few older men lounged on tattered chairs and sofas Thursday afternoon that they pulled together for an outdoor living room of sorts.
One man cursed a reporter to get away. He was angry that police “murdered” the driver but refused to say more.
Another man, nicknamed “Botto,” was affable and willing to talk. He carried a screwdriver and box of breath mints. Botto said he had been coming to Garfield for years to hang out and knows it’s an open air drug market. He refused to give his name.
Botto said he knows the man who was shot and saw what police did.
“I was sitting right here,” Botto said.
“The truth is they messed with that man for nothin’... He’s a good guy. He just smoke weed. That man just sitting in a car rolling a blunt and police snatched him out of the car.”
Police drive down Garfield every night about the same time, Botto said. “And if you are a new face they are going to run your name,” he said. Botto said police stopped him years ago when he arrived on Garfield and they haven’t bothered him since.
Here is a list of the other fatal St. Louis police shootings in 2019:
• On Jan. 15, Quency Chavez Floyd was shot and killed by police near a parking lot of a grocery store at 3431 Union Boulevard. Police say police shot Floyd, a carjacking suspect, after he ran from officers and fired a gun at them.
• On Jan. 24, St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix was fatally shot by another officer while they were playing with a gun at a home in the 700 block of Dover Place, authorities say. The officer who allegedly fired the gun, Nathaniel R. Hendren, faces manslaughter charges.
• On March 25, Kaylon Robinson, 18, was killed by police after he ran from officers and pointed a gun at them in the 300 block of Walsh Street.
• On April 11, Demetrious Brooks was shot and killed by St. Louis police in a struggle over a gun in the 3400 block of Virginia Avenue. Hayden said Brooks was shot after he ran from a car, pulled a gun and refused to drop it.
• On June 6, Rodnell Cotton was killed by St. Louis police after he shot an officer in the leg near Delmar and Josephine Baker boulevards. The shooting happened as U.S. Marshals aided by plainclothes St. Louis police officers were attempting to arrest Cotton on a federal weapons charge.
Police said there were 13 police shootings in 2018, six of which hit the subject. The police department could not immediately say how many of those shootings were fatal. At least one was, according to Post-Dispatch reporting, when a police officer shot a man on Dec. 12, 2018, in a stolen SUV at a St. Louis gas station at 5003 Goodfellow Boulevard.
Police said the man backed the vehicle into the officer. The officer fired his gun and hit Demario Bass, 29, in the chest.
Nassim Benchaabane of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.
