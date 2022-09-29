 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis police identify man shot, killed in barbershop in The Grove

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon inside a barber shop in The Grove area of St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the 32-year-old man killed in a seemingly random shooting inside a barber shop in The Grove area of St. Louis. 

Devin Trice was shot around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Southside Barber and Beauty Salon, 4264 Manchester Avenue.

Investigators believe the shooting was random. Police on Thursday said Trice was not an employee of the barber shop and may have been a customer.

The suspect, a man in his thirties who stayed at the shop and was arrested by police, had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon. 

