St. Louis police identify man shot last weekend in College Hill neighborhood
St. Louis police identify man shot last weekend in College Hill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a man shot dead outside of a College Hill residence a week ago as Patrick Evans, 43, of the 1100 block of Penrose Street.

Officers found Evans with a puncture wound when they responded to a call for a burglary about 11 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 1500 block of East Grand Boulevard.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

A man, 60, told police he had been inside the house and heard a prowler at his back door. He said that after the man tried to enter through the kitchen window, he fired at him. The man who fired the shot was taken into custody. Police have not released his name.

