UPDATED on Friday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death Tuesday in an alley in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police identified the victim Friday as 57-year-old Lazaro Hernandez.

Police said Hernandez was found just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue. He had been shot in the abdomen. Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they have no suspects.

Hernandez lived in the 5900 block of Page Boulevard in St. Louis.