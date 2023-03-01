St. Louis police on Wednesday identified the man who was shot to death last weekend in the city's Baden neighborhood.
Ricky Wilson, 33, was shot in the head about 9 a.m. Sunday in the 8200 block Frederick Street, off of Baden Avenue. He died at the scene.
Wilson lived in the 1200 block of Lynfield Place.
Police said they have no suspects in the killing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today