St. Louis police identify man shot to death in Sunday fight
St. Louis police identify man shot to death in Sunday fight

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the man who died after being shot in a fight Sunday as 43-year-old Kori Young.

Young was shot in the torso about 2 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North Florissant Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Young lived in the 1800 block of Warren Street.

Police have made no arrests. Police said Young was shot during a fight with a man in his early to mid 30s.

