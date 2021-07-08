 Skip to main content
St. Louis police identify man shot to death on parking lot in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man killed in the Baden neighborhood last week was identified Thursday as 37-year-old Darren Barnett.

Police said Barnett was found July 1 on a parking lot in the 8800 block of North Broadway. He had been shot and died at the scene, police said.

Barnett lived in the 8800 block of Lowell Street, around the corner from where he died.

Barnett was with a 36-year-old woman who was not hurt, authorities said.

Police had no suspects.

Barnett was one of three people killed in separate shootings in St. Louis that day.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

