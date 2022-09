ST. LOUIS — The 56-year-old man shot dead late Saturday night in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood has been identified as Nathaniel Lamar Dizer.

Police on Wednesday released Dizer's name and said he lived in the 4700 block of Leduc Street, the same block where the shooting happened.

Dizer was found on the front steps of a home. He was shot in the head and neck and died at the scene, police said.

Police have no suspects in the homicide investigation.