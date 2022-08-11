 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis police identify man slain in Walnut Park East neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released the name of the man gunned down earlier this week in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The victim is Larry Freeman, 66, of the 4900 block of Wren Avenue.

Police said Freeman was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Woodland Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Police said they don't know who killed Freeman.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News