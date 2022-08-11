St. Louis police identify man slain in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released the name of the man gunned down earlier this week in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.
The victim is Larry Freeman, 66, of the 4900 block of Wren Avenue.
Police said Freeman was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Woodland Avenue. He died at a hospital.
Police said they don't know who killed Freeman.
From staff reports
