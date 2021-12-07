St. Louis police identify man who died in apartment after exchanging gunfire with officers

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the man who died late last week after exchanging gunfire with officers in his DeBaviliere Place apartment.

Michael Graves, 39, died around 10:45 a.m. Friday after officers were called to an apartment building at 245 Union Blvd. near the Central West End for shots fired.

There, police found ballistic evidence in the hallway and breeched the door of a fourth floor apartment with the help of the St. Louis Fire Department. They found Graves standing alone in the apartment armed with a gun. He refused to drop his weapon, and he exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said.

Officers left the area to call for backup and later found Graves dead in the apartment. No officers were injured in the incident. An AR-15 rifle and pistol were recovered from the scene, police said last week.

The investigation continues. Police have not released a cause of death for Graves.