St. Louis police identify man who died in weekend shooting on South Broadway

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in south St. Louis over the weekend.

Samuel Reece, 29, was gunned down about 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Broadway. Police officers were called about a shooting there but arrived and couldn't find a victim. They were told that he was dropped off at a hospital. The people who took Reece to the hospital left before officers arrived.

Reece was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. Reece lived in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue. Police had no suspects in Reece's death.

Reece was one of three people killed on Sunday, bringing to 206 the number of murders so far this year in St. Louis. At the same time in 2019, the city had recorded 155 homicides.