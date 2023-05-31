Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash about three weeks ago in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.

The victim was Jermaine Sanders, 29, of the 1300 block of Leroy Avenue in Pagedale.

Sanders was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala east on Page Boulevard about 3:20 p.m. May 8. The Impala crossed into the westbound lanes and hit an oncoming 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck on Page, near the intersection with Hamilton Avenue.

The pickup was then pushed into another westbound vehicle, a 2022 Tesla S, police said.

A man and woman riding in Sanders' vehicle were critically hurt, police said. On the day of the crash, police said they didn't know who the injured man and woman were. Police did not provide updates on them or their conditions Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man driving the pickup, and a 34-year-old man riding with him, were stable after the crash, police said. A boy was in the car too, but no information was released about his condition.

A 49-year-old man was driving the Tesla, and police said he declined medical treatment. A woman, 41, who was a passenger in the Tesla, had a minor injury, police said.