A woman fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning on Hall Street has been identified as Superia Nelson.
Nelson, 28, lived in the 1400 block of East Obear Avenue.
St. Louis police said Nelson was hit just after 6 a.m. Monday in the 7800 block of Hall Street.
Police said Nelson was a pedestrian who had been crossing the street when a vehicle hit her and drove off.
Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died.
Police said they don't have a description of the vehicle or the driver involved.
The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction officers are investigating.