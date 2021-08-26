St. Louis police identify pedestrian fatally struck near disabled vehicle on I-44

ST. LOUIS — The pedestrian killed Friday while standing on Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis has been identified as 38-year-old Lonnie Jones of St. Peters.

Jones was standing near a pickup truck that had broken down in a traffic lane of the interstate near Walnut Street.

About 10:45 a.m. Friday, a 2016 Ford Escape SUV traveling west on the interstate hit a trailer that the disabled vehicle had been pulling. Jones and another pedestrian standing nearby were injured.

Jones died at a hospital. The other pedestrian, a 23-year-old man, was treated for unspecified injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old man, was also treated for injuries. Police said he was stable.

Jones lived in the 300 block of Spencer Road in St. Peters. The vehicle that had broken down on the highway was a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck.