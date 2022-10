ST. LOUIS — The man fatally shot on Temple Place last Friday has been identified as Jason Warren Terry of Ferguson.

Terry, 39, was found inside a home in the 1300 block of Temple Place about 2:45 a.m. Friday. He died at the scene, in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Terry lived in the 900 block of Margo Avenue in Ferguson.

St. Louis police said a 45-year-old man shot Terry over "personal matters" but did not elaborate. The suspect has not yet been arrested.