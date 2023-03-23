ST. LOUIS — The man shot and killed Tuesday in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood has been identified as 21-year-old Trayveon Jones.

Police released the victim's name on Thursday and said he lived in the 3000 block of Fair Avenue in St. Louis.

Detectives have no suspects in the killing.

Jones was found dead on the street outside a vehicle that crashed Tuesday morning at Page Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

The car had rolled over in the 4900 block of Page Boulevard and had several bullet holes, police said.

Jones apparently was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled and crashed. He died at a hospital.

Investigators think Jones actually was shot about a half-mile away on Walton Avenue.

ShotSpotter alerted police about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday that shots had been fired in the 1100 block of Walton Avenue. Police said they found many shell casings there.

After the ShotSpotter alert, police were summoned to the car crash on Walton and found Jones.