St. Louis police identify three homicide victims

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified three homicide victims who were shot Wednesday in separate incidents in the Hamilton Heights and The Ville neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, police found a man and a 14-year-old boy shot shortly after 1:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Hodiamont Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police on Friday identified the dead man as 21-year-old Ethan Jones, of St. Louis, and stated the teen was in critical and stable condition.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police found two male shooting victims in a vehicle in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in The Ville neighborhood. Police on Friday identified them as Jeremiah Jackson, 20, of St. Louis County, and Montel Sanders, 30, of Woodson Terrace.

Police request anyone with information on this week’s homicides to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers for a reward at at 866-371-TIPS (8477).