St. Louis police identify three of the five homicide victims from New Year's Day

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified three of the five people fatally shot on New Year's Day in separate incidents.

The first shooting Wednesday morning occurred about 12:15 a.m., police said. Two men were found dead in a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Jefferson Avenue in Benton Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. One was Shemar Carnell, 24, of the 1600 block of Trotter Way in Florissant. Police have not yet identified the other man, but Leset Smith, 25, said Wednesday that he was her cousin, Sean "Snack G" Greenwood, 28.

Deandre Davis, 21, of the 3800 block of Ohio Avenue, was found dead about a block away, in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue.

Another shooting victim at the scene, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by EMS and is in stable condition. Yet another person, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after he was shot in the foot, police said.

Police found three guns at the scene. A Post-Dispatch photographer counted 11 rifle shell casings eight hours later and at least five bullet holes in a nearby fence.