St. Louis police identify three of the five homicide victims from New Year's Day

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified three of the five people fatally shot on New Year's Day in separate incidents.
The first shooting Wednesday morning occurred about 12:15 a.m., police said. Two men were found dead in a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Jefferson Avenue in Benton Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. One was Shemar Carnell, 24, of the 1600 block of Trotter Way in Florissant. Police have not yet identified the other man, but Leset Smith, 25, said Wednesday that he was her cousin, Sean "Snack G" Greenwood, 28.
Deandre Davis, 21, of the 3800 block of Ohio Avenue, was found dead about a block away, in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue.
Another shooting victim at the scene, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by EMS and is in stable condition. Yet another person, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after he was shot in the foot, police said.
Police found three guns at the scene. A Post-Dispatch photographer counted 11 rifle shell casings eight hours later and at least five bullet holes in a nearby fence.
About two and a half hours later, in the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, police found a man dead of gunshot wounds next to a vehicle. They have not yet identified him. A 30-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital, they said.
Meanwhile, at 11 a.m., police found Darrell Smith, 36, of the 4900 block of Fountain Avenue, dead of gunshot wounds about two blocks north of his house, in the 1200 block of North Euclid Avenue in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Relatives at the scene declined to discuss his death.
Another man, Johnnie Lee Anderson, 33, was fatally shot early Thursday morning in in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, near Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
There were three other non-fatal shootings Wednesday and two Thursday morning.
There were no homicides reported in the first two days of 2019, but 194 for the year.