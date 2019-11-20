ST. LOUIS — Police identified the two homicide victims who were shot Tuesday about three blocks apart.
Trey Neal died at a hospital Tuesday after being shot in the 5300 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Neal was found injured on a sidewalk there about 7:15 a.m. and died later at a hospital. Police had no suspects.
At 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Demetrius Whitt was shot dead in the 5300 block of Ridge Avenue, about three blocks from where Neal was shot. Police had no suspects.
Police haven't said if the two cases are linked.
Neal, 31, lived in the 1300 block of Belt Avenue. Whitt, 30, lived in the 1300 block of Temple Place.
Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call police at 314- 444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.