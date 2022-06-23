St. Louis police identify two people shot to death in SUV that crashed

UPDATED at 4:30 a.m. Thursday with names of the two victims

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the woman and man found shot to death early Tuesday in an SUV that crashed.

Angela Kabugu and Nelson Hall Jr. were in an SUV that crashed into a fire hydrant shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Temple Place, near Page Boulevard.

They each had been shot more than once, police said.

Kabugu, 27, lived in the 1400 block of North 16th Street in St. Louis. Hall, 28, lived in the 2100 block of Mullanphy Street in St. Louis.

Homicide detectives are investigating and have not said if they have any suspects.

The crash site was on the edge of the city's Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.