St. Louis police identify victim in Wednesday crash
ST. LOUIS — The victim of a fatal crash Wednesday has been identified as Johnnie Willis, 64, of the 8900 block of Berkay Avenue, police said.

Willis was driving westbound on Interstate 70 just after 6 a.m. when her car left the road near the Goodfellow exit, struck the curb and hit a tree stump and fence. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

