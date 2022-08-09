 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis police identify woman found shot to death in vehicle

ST. LOUIS — The woman found shot to death Monday in St. Louis' Near North Riverfront neighborhood has been identified as Dasia Bowers of St. Louis.

Police said Bowers, 25, lived in the 2700 block of South Grand Boulevard.

She was found dead about 1:20 a.m. Monday inside a vehicle in the 2500 block of North Broadway.

Police have no suspects in the killing.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
