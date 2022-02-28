 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis police investigate after man shot dead in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating after a man was shot in the head Monday night in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. 

Police said a man had been shot and was "unconscious and not breathing" just after 8 p.m. near Lilian Avenue and Norwich Place. 

The man had not been identified Monday night. An investigation is continuing.

