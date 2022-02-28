St. Louis police investigate after man shot dead in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating after a man was shot in the head Monday night in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Police said a man had been shot and was "unconscious and not breathing" just after 8 p.m. near Lilian Avenue and Norwich Place.
The man had not been identified Monday night. An investigation is continuing.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today