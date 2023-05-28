Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Saturday night in the Baden neighborhood, police said.

The male victim was shot around 10:12 p.m. in the 8800 block of North Broadway, police said.

Other details were not immediately available Sunday morning.

The shooting was one of several police say took place in north St. Louis late Saturday night and early Sunday:

• A male was shot in the back in the 2800 block of North Vandeventer at 10:16 p.m.

• A male arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen at around 10:19 p.m. The shooting took place near the intersection of Bishop P.L. Scott and Cottage avenues.

• A male arrived an area hospital after being shot in the leg at about 3:46 a.m. Sunday. The location of the assault was unknown.