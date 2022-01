ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot and one died in a shooting just after 5 p.m. in the 5300 block of Terry Avenue, police said.

Both people who were shot were taken to an area hospital, police said.

The shooting took place near Union Boulevard, which serves as the border for the Wells-Goodfellow and Kingsway West neighborhoods in north St. Louis.

No other details were available, but the shooting was being investigated by the police department's homicide division.